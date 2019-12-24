Harold Michael “Mike” Beard, age 75 of Fairview, TN passed away December 21, 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents: Simon Peter & Pauline Thurman Beard. Survived by: wife of 56 years, Patsy Johnson Beard; sons, Michael Beard and Bobby Beard; daughters, Tammy (Jackie) Glenn and Kim (Cliff) Ferrell; sister, Rachel Beard; grandchildren, Patrick, Tucker, Eli, McKenna, Shelby, Madalyn and Sarah; great grandchildren, Emma, Oakley, Lennox and Braleigh.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com