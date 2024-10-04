OBITUARY: Harold Max James

Harold Max James, age 95, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2024 at Harmony of Brentwood.

Max was born on February 17, 1929 in Robertson County, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joy Rochelle James, daughter Lynn (Joseph) Binkley, and grandson Matt (Emily) Binkley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry and Evelyn Pearl James and sisters Jeanette Potts and Martha McMillan.

Max loved God, his family, his church family, and his country. He was a member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953. He attended the University of Tennessee, Nashville, and worked 43 years as an accountant, 32 of those years as accounting manager of the Nashville office of USF&G Company until his retirement in 1992.

He was a Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 227, and was awarded BSA’s Long Rifle Award, Silver Beaver Award, and Faithful Servant Religious Award. He was a high school basketball official and member of the TSSAA and Middle Tennessee Basketball Officials Association. Max was an enthusiastic fan and supporter of University of Tennessee athletics. He and Joy enjoyed traveling to most SEC schools and attended numerous UT football bowl games.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 4, 2024 from 10:00 – 12:00 at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ with funeral service following at 12:00. A private graveside service and burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. The Son Seekers Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family would like to thank Amy, Courtney, Toby, and Anna from Caris Hospice and all of the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Harmony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or charity of choice.

