



Harold M. Shafer April 19, 1932 – July 11, 2020

Harold M. Shafer of Nolensville, TN – Age 88. Mr. Shafer was born in Saginaw, Michigan and has lived in Nolensville since 1979 and was a member of Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a fire fighter with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department (retired), a Mason at the Nolensville Mill Creek Lodge #775, and a member of the Nolensville Lions Club. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Angelina L. Shafer; his brother, Allen Shafer; his sons, Mark Shafer and Chris Shafer. He is survived by his brother, Bob Shafer; sister, Helen Jacobson; son, Barry Shafer; daughter, Diane (Richard) Leonard; son, John (Nancy) Shafer; daughter, Linda Shafer; son, Andy (Penney) Shafer; grandchildren, Brian Shafer, Shannon Lowry, John Leonard, Doug Leonard, Crystal Shafer, Amanda Shafer Schleicher, Jessica Congleton, Jennifer Weir, Amy Wrege, Troy Cmach, Lori Goodlock, Heather Shafer, Ashley Shafer, Nolan Shafer; several great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation Friday 10-11 a.m.) at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2501 York Road, Nolensville, TN by Rev. Jason Mikel and Rev. Larry Guin. Interment will be at Nolensville Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.



