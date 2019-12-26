Harold John Fuller, age 89, of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 22, 2019.

He was a native of Canada having graduated from Forest District High School in Forest, ON. He attended Emory University, Shorter University, Emmaus Bible College and Reinhardt University. He served as a minister for many years living in Pine Log, GA, White, GA, Cherryfield, ME and Memphis, TN. He served on the Pastoral Care Team at Thompson Station Church and counseled many families.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys Kersey Fuller; brother, Richard Fuller; and grandson, Jeremy Fuller. Survived by wife, Pat Crick Fuller; sons, John (Rebecca) Fuller and Allen (Bee) Fuller; daughters, Rose (Tim) Suenram, Beth (Randy) Zitterbart, Lorinda (Charlie) Rivers and Rachel (Gerald) Jackson; brother, Paul Fuller; grandchildren, Tyler & Broc Rivers, Fiana Pittman, Julie Fuller, Sean McClendon, Christopher McClendon, Randy (Emily) Zitterbart, Jared Zitterbart, Michael Fuller, Katie Fuller, Madelene Fuller, Milo Congdon, Finn Lesnikowski and Isabel Fuller; and great grandchildren, Kennedy and Rowanis McClendon .

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Lane Ransdell officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Bible Society, 101 N. Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Isaiah 61:3 ~ To all who mourn in Israel, he will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair. In their righteousness, they will be like great oaks that the LORD has planted for his own glory. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com