OBITUARY: Harold Edward Brewer

Harold Edward Brewer, age 61 of Brentwood, TN passed away August 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Harold enjoyed a 39-year career at American Constructors, beginning his employment with the firm in 1981 after his graduation from Vanderbilt University. During his tenure, he held various positions, including Project Coordinator, Project Manager, Vice President, and Senior Vice President. Harold became a company stockholder in 1989, a company officer in 1999, and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2005. He was appointed President in 2010. Over the course of Harold’s career, he directly managed over 120 projects in excess of $500 million. In addition, he oversaw over 50 healthcare, retirement, and laboratory projects for National Healthcare Corporation, McKendree Village, Vanderbilt University, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Harold was known for his insightful wisdom born of experience and a careful methodical approach. Projects benefited from his ability to think through complex logistical problems early on and turn that study into actionable plans. Harold was unbelievably loyal – both to his clients and his colleagues.

He was a builder at heart. Harold loved the Middle Tennessee community. He was a member of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Tennessee. He served in an advisory role for the Civil Engineering Department at Lipscomb University and the Construction Management Masters Program at Vanderbilt University. He was a deacon at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ and actively supported numerous local organizations, including Operation Andrew, Who U with Ministries, and World Christian Broadcasting. You could always find Harold in the stands at Vanderbilt athletic events – Anchor Down!

Preceded in death by parents, James Thomas and Katherine Sudberry Brewer. Survived by: wife of 33 years, Tammy Brewer; son, Grayson Brewer; sister, Susan Brown McMillan; brother, Tommy (Marcie) Brewer; nephews & nieces, Barrow (Carla) Brown, Brice (Elizabeth) Brewer and Matthew Brewer; father in law, Joe S. (Barbara) Petty and other loving family members.

Memorials may be made to Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, High Hopes Development Center or the Nashville Symphony. Visitation will be conducted 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged. A private family graveside service will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com