OBITUARY: Harold Dean Nichols

Harold Dean Nichols, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away November 6, 2021.

Dean was a native of Williamson County, TN born October 24, 1934, the oldest son of the late Joe Greer and Virginia Huff Nichols of Thompson’s Station, TN.

He graduated from BGA in 1953 where he was a scholar athlete, playing Basketball and Baseball. He graduated from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (now Tennessee Tech) in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was known as an outstanding Baseball Pitcher in High School and College. He went on to play in the Nashville City League for 8 years.

Later in life, he was inducted into the BGA Sprots Hall of Fame as well as the Nashville Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. He had a 38 year career with Ford Motor Company in the Glass Division before retiring in 1995. Dean was a member of Grace Chapel Church for many years and served on the Disaster Relief Team helping rebuild areas damaged by Hurricane Katrina and the Nashville Flood. He was an avid supporter of Narrow Gate Foundation as well as BGA and Grace Chapel Academy sports.

Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Jo Nichols. Survived by his daughters, Kim (Jeff) Dahlman and Dawn Nichols; brother, Donnie (Elizabeth) Nichols; sister, Barbara (Herb) Jones and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Steve Berger officiating. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bill Grimes, Steve Lee, Brent Jones, Keith Jones, Reese Smith, Brad Myers, Roger Egli and Terry Stutts. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Beesley, William B. Akin and all remaining members of the Thursday Chop House Lunch Gang.

Memorials may be made to the Jackie Nichols Memorial Fund at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com