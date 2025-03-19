OBITUARY: Harmon David Goetz

Harmon David Goetz, age 73, resident of Franklin, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Williamson Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11:00am at Church of the City – Spring Hill.

Harmon was born on May 2, 1951, in Monroe, Michigan, to the late Donald H. Goetz and Helen L. (Myers) Goetz. He dedicated 40 years of service to General Motors before retiring. A devoted stakeholder at Church of the City – Spring Hill, Harmon found joy in serving as a host at the church. He was a proud Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era.

Harmon enjoyed muzzle loading with his family, golfing, and more recently, he developed a passion for collecting coins and antique guns. He was an avid reader (hardcover please) and, above all, cherished spending time with his beloved wife, Patty, and his grandchildren.

Along with his mother, Harmon is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia “Pat” Goetz; his son, Andrew Michael Goetz; his daughter, Samantha R.H. (Ethan) Flautt; his sisters, Gayle (Rick) Simmons, Ruth Goetz, Mara (Steve) Froeschke, and Donna (Kevin) Coney; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Randal (Linda) Livsey, Susan (Scott) Kanitz, Janice Livsey, John (Bari Lynn) Livsey, and Michael (Penny) Livsey; and his cherished grandchildren, Grayson John David Goetz, Emma Rose Flautt, Finnley Joshua Flautt, and Thea Ann Flautt, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Along with his father he was preceded in death by his aunt Linda Myers, and his grandbaby, Logan Henry Flautt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Wrap Around Closet at Church of the City – Spring Hill, 4910 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tnfunerals.com.