OBITUARY: Harlan R. Perry

Harlan R. Perry, 73, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on July 28, 1949, in Wadsworth, Ohio to John and Lillian Lane.

He lived in the Wadsworth/Rittman, Ohio area until moving to Franklin, Tennessee over thirty years ago.

He was quick witted and never met a stranger which is why he worked in sales most of his life. He was an avid Harley rider taking many trips with his riding partner, Lynda. He also enjoyed watching old movies and sporting events, spending time with his dogs, and visits with his Ohio family and friends.

Surviving are his sons, Troy (Jeanne) Perry of Ohio and Todd Perry of Ohio; grandson, Tyler Perry of Ohio; granddaughters Maddie Perry of Ohio, Samantha Perry of Florida, Kayla Perry of Kentucky; mother of his sons, Denise Perry of Ohio, and his companion of over thirty years, Lynda Stroh of Tennessee.

Har was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Perry.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services planned per Harlan’s wishes. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

