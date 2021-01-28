OBITUARY: Hargis Bowling, Jr.

Hargis Bowling, Jr, beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2021. He was fondly called by family members as Junior and J. Hargis resided in Brentwood, Tennessee for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hargis Sr. and Martha (nee Howard), and brother, Larry.

Hargis is survived by his wife, Barbara; 3 sisters and 1 brother-Teresa Mulligan (Michael) of Burlington, KY; Beverly Bowling of Independence, KY; Paula Bowling of Independence, KY; brother, Dennis Bowling of Independence, KY. Hargis also is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a close childhood friend, Charles Bradford of Denver, CO.

Hargis was a graduate of Ludlow High School in Kentucky. He proudly served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the 1960s. After his discharge from the service, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia to work for Lockheed. He transferred to Nashville, Tennessee for a position with North American Phillips. Later on, Hargis was able to fulfill a dream of his and become owner of his own business, a successful pool shop in Franklin, Tennessee. He also was an avid reader and motorcyclist.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future for family members and close friends.

Donations are appreciated to honor Hargis’ memory to Willowbrook Hospice, 235 Noah Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37064.