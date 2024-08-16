OBITUARY: Hannah Ruth Hagler

Our beloved infant, Hannah Ruth Hagler, was born into Heaven on July 31, 2024.

She is lovingly survived by her parents, Greg & Steffany of Franklin, TN; siblings, Greyson, Benjamin, Evelyn “Evie,” and Allison “Allie” Hagler all of Franklin, TN; paternal grandparents, Cynthia Pierson, Don Hagler; maternal grandparents, Rick & Donna Miller; uncles and aunts, John Hagler, David Hagler, Jennifer Simpson; cousins, Grace & Samuel Hagler; and many other loving family members.

Hannah is welcomed in Heaven by her brother, Lucas James Hagler, and a host of great grandparents and great aunts & uncles.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hannah’s memory to The Finley Project (https://www.thefinleyproject.org/donate). WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

