OBITUARY: Hannah Grace Pilkinton

Hannah Grace Pilkinton, lovingly known by her nicknames “Hannah Banana,” “My Little Sunflower,” and “Sunshine,” passed away on July 14, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at the age of 22. Born on June 5, 2003, in Nashville, Hannah embodied joy and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew her.

Her vibrant personality shone through her love for Taylor Swift’s music, which made her eyes light up. She cherished moments spent riding in her beach wheelchair down by the ocean, where the waves mirrored her spirit. Hannah found joy in songs from the movie “Coco” and delighted in hearing Stitch talk. Stories shared by her Tonie box were a comforting part of her daily routine, each tale bringing her laughter and warmth. A significant aspect of her life was her involvement in Move Inclusive Dance, where she expressed herself through movement and connected with others in a beautiful community. She also loved the sound of bells and windchimes. The sound always brought a smile to her face.

Hannah is deeply cherished by her loving family, which includes her parents, Cheri and Scott Pilkinton; and her brothers, Jacob and Joseph Pilkinton. She was fortunate to have a close-knit extended family: her maternal grandmother, Patricia Matheny, and her maternal step-grandfather, Daniel Matheny; her paternal grandmother, Frankie Pilkinton; as well as her aunts and uncles: Daniel (Misty) Eubank, Amber Littleton (Greg), and Lori Matheny, along with her Aunt Molly Johnson.

Hannah was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Stan Pilkinton, and her maternal grandfather, Danny Eubank. Their memories will forever be part of her story and cherished legacy.

A Visitation will be held on July 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, TN.

Hannah’s light will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her, and her laughter will echo in the hearts she touched.