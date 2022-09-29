OBITUARY: Hailey Renee Reynolds

Hailey Renee Reynolds, age 15 of the Bending Chestnut Community passed away September 28, 2022.

She was a tenth grade student at Fairview High School and was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

Hailey is preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Reynolds and great-grandmother, Maude Netherton.

She is survived by her parents, Chris and Jennifer Reynolds; grandparents, Ewell & Kathy McCandless and Mary Reynolds; brothers, Allen Reynolds and Will Reynolds; sister, Emma Reynolds; aunts & uncles, Renee McCandless, Wayne (Teresa) Bogle, Chuck (Kim) Reynolds, Vickie Bush, Becky (Brian) Price and Steve (Julie) Reynolds; her BFF, Anne Elise Andrews; beloved dog, Patrick Henry; her best friend, Baby Sloth and many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jay Logan will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds, Adam Bogle, Clint Bogle, Brody Cox and Brayden Hosford.

Memorials may be made to the Hailey Reynolds Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

MORE OBITUARIES