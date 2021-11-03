OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Sue Tucker

Gwendolyn Sue Tucker, age 67, of Brentwood, TN passed away on November 1, 2021.

She was born on July 17, 1954, in Fayetteville, TN. Gwen previously served as President and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Green Hills Civitan Club having joined the club in January of 2008.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Etta Sue Dyer and Jere Lynn Pigg.

Survived by, husband, Larry Tucker, daughter, Sara (Jeff) Pannell, grandchildren, Elliott, Lynden and Bowen Pannell.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Ruebel Shelley will officiate. Visitation will be held 10:00AM-1:00PM Saturday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will take place at Center Pointe Cemetery in Petersburg, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Green Hills Civitan Club. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com