OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Lampley

Mrs. Gwendolyn Lampley, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on February 21, 2022 at the age of 95.

She was a member of the Heritage Church of Christ.

She was survived by her son, Jimmy (Mary) Lampley of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Judy Gibbs of Goodlettsville, TN; brother, German (Sue) Carlisle; grandchildren, Lydia (Alex) Gillespie, John (Robyn) Lampley, and Jason Gibbs; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ommer Lampley; parents, Moses & Lola Carlisle; brothers, Garland Carlisle and Gilman Carlisle; sisters, Gertie Byrd and Gratis Meacham.

Gwendolyn was a woman of faith who prayed regularly with God. She is remembered by all who knew her for her kindness and generosity. She was lovingly known as “Big Mama” by family and friends. She had a big heart and would always put others first. She had a gift of knowing how to help and uplift those around her. She had infinite wisdom, and her advice and counsel were sought by many through the years.

Gwendolyn was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed family get-togethers. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a soft spot in her heart for babies and young children. She was nurturing, gracious, and above all a loving lady.

Gwendolyn embellished the art of storytelling. She never forgot a detail in the colorful history of her life. She shared these stories with a quick wit and a big laugh to the enjoyment of everyone.

During her lifetime Gwendolyn worked at a multitude of different jobs. During her early years, she operated a country general store. After moving to Franklin, she owned a restaurant and then became a specialist for assembling toy trains at Kusan. For the rest of her work life, she worked faithfully alongside her husband as the bookkeeper for their various businesses including automobiles, homebuilding, dump trucks, and over-the-road trucking.

Gwendolyn shared a passion for traveling with her husband. They traveled to Europe several times as well as taking many cruises. They also visited all fifty states creating many memories and stories.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers for their excellent care of “Big Mama” during her final days as a shut-in at home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Heritage Church of Christ.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Steve Blackman will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

