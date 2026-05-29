Gwendolyn Poynor Jackson, 90, of Chattanooga, was promoted from this life to her heavenly home May 28 2026. Having recently celebrated her 90th birthday, Gwen passed away in her home, with her children having the honor of caring for her in her final days.

She was born March 13, 1936 in Franklin, Tennessee to Robert Allen Poynor and Agnes Gillespie Poynor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 60 years, Lucian Murl Jackson, and her brothers, Robert Allen Poynor, Jr., and John Edwin Poynor.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Jackson (Robert Long), Laura Jackson Kemp (Neal Kemp), and one son, Dalen Jackson (Shari); seven grandchildren, Tyler Darnell, Ethan Darnell (Kevin Shealy), Lucas Darnell (Hannah), Jackson Goodwin, Laura Sargent (Elliot), Daniel Jackson (Maggie Swerlick) and Emma Jackson (Clark Perkins); and six great-grandchildren, Lucian and Luna Sargent , Robert and Charles Perkins, and Maggie and Sloane Darnell.

After spending much of her childhood in Columbia, Tennessee, Gwen finished high school in Franklin, where she met the love of her life, Lucian Murl Jackson. They made their home and raised their family mostly in Chattanooga, TN where she was involved in her community in many ways – serving in the Blaney Forest (East Ridge) Community Club, active in Brainerd Baptist Church, where she served in WMU and worked in the library, and pouring herself into her children’s activities in church and school. Her home was always full of love and laughter, always had a seemingly bottomless cookie jar for anyone who visited, and was the scene of many parties and hands of bridge with friends.

After raising their children, the Jacksons moved to High Point, NC for 11 years, where they immersed themselves in church, volunteer work and making new, lifelong friendships. Gwen was intentional about investing in her children and grandchildren’s lives, faithfully spending time with the seven grandchildren across several states from birth to graduation and countless other important events in their lives. She was known for the special cards she sent to her grandchildren over the years, decorated with cutout images of herself and her husband from printed photos that she taped into the cards. She enjoyed playing (and really enjoyed winning) at Five Crowns, Rummikub and Kings in the Corner, with all of her grandchildren; serving them ice cream when they visited her pool in the summers; and continuing the magic of the bottomless cookie jar for their generation.

Gwen and Murl moved back to Chattanooga in 1997, making a home in East Brainerd that became a haven for family gatherings, nights of playing cards, and the beauty of her flowers and the countless birds she enjoyed feeding. She was known as the Mayor (self-appointed maybe) of the Rowewood Subdivision, having lived there longer than anyone else in her section of the neighborhood. She was an active member of Ridgedale Baptist Church, a volunteer for many years at Parkridge Medical Center, while also volunteering to work the election polls for many years, and continuing to travel the roads keeping up with all of her grandchildren’s activities.

Gwen was a fierce card player; a loyal friend, caring for many of her friends through health crises and losses; and an avid reader of the Bible and devotional materials that sustained her faith, even in her later years after losing her husband and with her health failing. In July of 2025, Gwen survived a massive heart attack, the damage from which doctors predicted would take her life within the next month. When she continued to recover, Gwen, as always, looked at life with more than half a full cup– even in this health crisis she was aware that she still had usefulness for God’s divine purposes, and found her new mission in listening to caretakers, neighbors, and anyone who entered her home and had struggles of their own to share. She continued to pray for them, for her children, grandchildren and friends up until her final days, and was more than ready to storm heaven in person. We will forever miss the wonderful light that she was to this world, but know it will continue in the lives of her children, grandchildren, friends, and all she came in contact with.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home East Brainerd, with funeral services following at 4 p.m. with Dr. Dalen Jackson officiating. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ridgedale Baptist Church, 1831 Hickory Valley Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services – East Brainerd Chapel.