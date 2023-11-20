OBITUARY: GW Brown

GW Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023, in Franklin, TN.

GW was a true American patriot and joined the army at his earliest opportunity. He rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class, serving in Germany and Korea. He was a decorated Korean War veteran. His grandson, SGT Ryan Carter followed in his footsteps.

After his military service, GW studied carpentry and became a master builder and entrepreneur. He owned a construction company and built residential and commercial buildings, achieving great success and appreciation from his clients. In addition to his business success, GW was also a pastor of a Pentecostal church in Columbia, preaching the Word of God and serving the community.

GW was known for showing up early, keeping his word, completing every task with excellence and encouraging those around him to do the same. He was also a great cook and experienced fisherman. We are sure all of his fishing buddies who went before were excited to see him.

A true family man, GW left behind his wife of 32 years, Mary Margaret Brown, his 3 children, Gerald Brown, Donna Carter, and Thomas Brown (Bridget).

His stepchildren are, Nise Davies (Brad) and Jay Levy (Holly). 10 grandchildren: Michelle Hargrove, Jeanette Brown-Brady (James), Chris Brown, Jeremy Brown, Ryan Carter (Tiffany), Kris Brown, Alex Brown, Philipa Booyens (Jaco), Benjamin Davies (Molly), Joshua Davies (Katherine). He also had 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Everyone who knew GW is sure that on Nov 16th he passed into heaven and heard the words, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’ Matthew 25:21.

Visitation will be held to honor GW’s life on Sunday, November 26, 2023, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Close friends and family will have the opportunity to share cherished memories while paying their respects. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The funeral service for GW Brown will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at the same location. Burial will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in GW’s name to honor his life and commitment to helping others.

