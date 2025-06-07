OBITUARY: Guy Sneed Jr.

Guy Sneed Jr. of Brentwood TN, passed peacefully on Monday morning June 2nd at the age of 93. A life to be celebrated for his unwavering faith, commitment to service, and deep devotion to his family, friends and community. A proud Navy veteran, he served his country with honor and carried values of discipline and integrity throughout his entire life.

Following his honorable military service aboard the USS Coral Sea and USS Antietam (Korean War), Guy began building a life’s legacy with his wife Loretta, whom he adored. He graduated from Maryville College with a degree in Business, and held a thriving career on the senior management team for Provident Life Company of Chattanooga, prior to retirement. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who showered his family with unconditional love. A man of calm character and quiet strength that illustrated generosity in his daily actions. He touched the hearts of many, and greatly valued, quality time with loved ones. Whether sharing about his Navy days, a funny family memory, or a life lesson tucked in a tale, his storytelling brought warmth and joy to all who knew him.

Guy enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling, sporting events coupled with his greatest passion, spending time with family. Guy appreciated the outdoors and found peace on the water when fishing. He loved the traditional fishing trip he took each summer for decades with his sons to Canada’s world renown, Lake of the Woods. Guy was also an avid reader. He could often be found on a quiet afternoon, head buried in a book on history, a biography or fiction novel. He had a love for learning, up until his final days.

Most important, Guys life was Christ centered. He was an active member of his church at Brenthaven Presbyterian serving in many leadership roles. He set the example for a life lived for and through the glory of Christ!

Guy is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Davis Sneed, his sons, Tipton Sneed (Melissa) and Todd Sneed (Jodi) and grandchildren Ryan, Kaitlyn, Ellie Grace, Caroline and Hudson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Sneed Sr and Alice Hunt Sneed of Maryville. Guy’s family will carry on his legacy and cherish the memories of his life, lived to the fullest.

A visitation will begin on Friday, June 13th from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm with a service to be held at 12:00 pm at Brenthaven Presbyterian Church, with Kip Rush officiating. Burial will follow the service at Christ Church Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Guy’s honor to Brenthaven Church or Maryville College.

