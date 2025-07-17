OBITUARY: Gustave Joseph Scannapieco

Gustave Joseph Scannapieco, affectionately known as Gus, passed away peacefully at the on June 23, 2025, age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 5, 1938, in Providence, Rhode Island, Gus lived a life full of accomplishments, love, and dedication to his family and community. He resided at the Brookdale Independent Living Facility in Franklin, Tennessee, where he continued to be an active and cherished member of his community.

Gus was a devoted husband to the late Johanna Scannapieco and father to his late daughter, Lynn Campanario. Gus is survived by his sister, Rae DiMeglio; his son, John Scannapieco; daughter-in-law, Debbie Scannapieco, his daughter-in-law, Grace Villafuerte, grandchildren, Ana, Mira, Jonah, and Luc Scannapieco; nephew, John DiMeglio; niece, Deborah DiMeglio; and many cousins, including Paul Rummo and his family. His beloved dog, Marshmallow (“Mellow”), also was a constant companion.

A star athlete from a young age, Gus attended Classical High School, where he excelled in track and field, setting numerous state records, several of which still stand today. He was inducted into the Classical High School Sports Hall of Fame, a testament to his prowess and dedication. Gus continued his athletic career at Providence College, earning co-athlete-of-the-year honors in 1959. Gus earned his MBA from the University of Rhode Island and certificates attending executive business programs at Harvard Business School, the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, and a certificate in international law from Harvard Law School.

His commitment to service led him to the United States Army, where he rose to the rank of Captain. Gus was a Military Intelligence Combat Officer, Section Chief, with the 101st Airborne. Among his many accomplishments during his military career, he participated in the training of Cuban insurgents who later fought during the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Gus’s professional journey was marked by innovation and leadership. Among his many successes, he co-founded Sani Fresh International, Inc., revolutionizing hand care systems (liquid soap), featuring patented packaging and delivery systems, globally. Sani Fresh was the first company to develop alcohol gel/sanitizing gel. Under his leadership, Sani Fresh expanded its business to 42 countries, transforming hand hygiene in medical, food service, manufacturing, leisure, and commercial sectors.

After selling Sani Fresh, Gus moved to Atlanta to accept a newly created position, President of Zep Manufacturing – International Division. At the time, Zep had only minimal global sales and did not have a global presence. Over the next five years, Gus successfully created Zep’s international division, acquiring and integrating 15 companies, five in Europe, six in Canada and one each in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Later, Gus co-founded Aseptic Health (now Sorite LLC) with Autumn Ryan, leading the development of Sorite Hospital Disinfectant and Sorite Decon, both revolutionary products known for their rapid efficacy against bacteria, viruses, and harmful substances like fentanyl and heroin.

Gus’s contributions to trade and business were recognized at the national level, including his appointment by President Bill Clinton to the administration’s trade council, where he played a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). He was honored as a guest at the White House during the signing of NAFTA into law. He received numerous other awards and honors recognizing his leadership and his accomplishments as a businessman.

His passion for mentoring and teaching was evident through his work with graduate students, young entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Gus taught entrepreneurship to graduate students at Penn State University, the University of Texas, Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University, and Belmont University.

In his later years, Gus dedicated himself to community service, notably as Parish Administrator at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, where he initiated successful programs like a preschool and a memorial garden. He was actively involved in various church activities, serving as a leader, teacher, and Eucharistic Minister. At the time of his death, he was an active member of the Church of the City, where he served as a Greeter for many years, welcoming church members at the 9:00 am service, greeting children with fist bumps, high fives, and a big smile, lighting up the faces of all those who walked by on Sunday mornings.

Gus’s legacy is one of love, dedication, and achievement. He was a fixture at his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities, a testament to his unwavering support and pride in their accomplishments.

A celebration of Gus’s life will take place at the Church of the City in Franklin, Tennessee on July 19, 2025, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Gus’s lifelong entrepreneurial spirit and work, memorial gifts may be made to the Cone Center for Entrepreneurship at Belmont University (Link For Donation). Your support will empower aspiring student entrepreneurs to carry forward his legacy of creativity, courage, and impact.”.

Gus’s positive energy, integrity, and kindness touched everyone he met, leaving a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Source: Williamson Memorial

More Weather News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email