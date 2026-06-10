Griffin David Buckland, beloved son of Charis and Brett Buckland, passed away on June 2, 2026 at the age of 47 days.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 15, 2026, Griffin blessed and impacted the lives of many people. Diagnosed with a rare syndrome before birth, his future was uncertain, but he and his parents fought for life. Griffin shows us that every life is precious, every life has value, and everyone deserves a chance at life. He shows us that life is a gift. There are no mistakes and every person is created in the image of God.

Griffin was deeply loved by his parents, family, and friends, who treasured every moment spent holding him, caring for him, and watching him reach milestones that he was told would never happen. Despite many days in the hospital, he came home in time for Mother’s Day. This beautiful boy spent days being one of the Buckland kids playing outside, going to church, and sitting in the sunshine. His brothers loved holding him and his sisters loved helping change, dress, and feed him. His sweet disposition and gentle presence brought happiness and light to all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Griffin is survived by his siblings, Linley, Ella Kate, Jenna, Raegan, Deacon, Krew, Izzy Grace and Maddox; grandparents, Del and Becky Locke, and Troy and Drema Buckland; aunts, Leah Locke and Christy Locke; uncles, Aaron Locke and Tommy (Christine) Buckland.

Griffin’s life was a blessing and he will remain forever loved and forever missed until we see him again one day.

A service to honor and remember Griffin’s life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2026 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.