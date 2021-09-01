OBITUARY: Greta Corrine Oliver Givens

Greta Corrine Oliver Givens, age 92 of the Boston-Leiper’s Fork Community passed away August 29, 2021.
Greta was in fashion merchandise with Frank’s Department Store for several years on Main Street in Franklin, TN. She was also an antique dealer.
Preceded in death by husband, William Martin “Bill” Givens, Sr. and son, Craig Givens.
Survived by: son, William Martin “Billy”, Jr. (Holli) Givens; grandchildren, Leigh (Bill) Jorgensen, Leslie (Lance) Hammon, Clarissa (Adam) Crunk and Chase (Colleen) Givens and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Herring officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Jorgensen, Adam Crunk, Lance Hammon, Chase Givens, K.C. Jorgensen and Edwin Lester.
Memorials may be made to Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
