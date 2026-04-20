Gregory Terrell Akin, 68, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2026, following an extended illness.

Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Edward “Tic” Akin and Gertha Pauline “Mollie” Sullivan Akin; his dear aunt, Wilma Sullivan; and his beloved dogs, Beau, Chloe, and Locksie.

He is survived by his devoted partner of 32 years, Craven Thomas, as well as cousins who were like siblings to him, Debbie (Christiansen) and Cheryl (Will Buhr) Jones.

Always a true Southern gentleman, Gregg was born on November 1, 1957. He was raised in, and remained a lifelong resident of, the Burwood community, where he built a life blessed with friendship. Gregg and Craven made their home on the site of the historic Akin family farm, an honor to the legacy of one of Burwood’s founding families.

After a successful career in the commercial electrical industry, Gregg and Craven pursued their shared passion for design and hospitality by opening The Snooty Fox in Brentwood. With the help of cherished friends Cathy Harper and Lorrie Dance, the business grew into a successful home décor destination.

Gregg found great joy in life’s simple pleasures—cooking, reading, traveling, and, above all, spending time with friends and loved ones gathered over a meal and drinks at favorite restaurants like Circa. His travels took him across the country and abroad, with a particularly meaningful journey to Ireland, where he explored his Barnhill and Sullivan heritage alongside family.

In his later years, Gregg was blessed with compassionate and devoted care from family members Dawn Osborne and Jackie McCandless, for which all who loved him are forever grateful.

There will be a receiving of friends Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 2:00-5:00pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Private interment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.