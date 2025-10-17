OBITUARY: Gregory “Porkchop” Caldwell

Gregory “Porkchop” Caldwell, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away October 15, 2025. Greg was a native of Williamson County and graduate of Franklin High School. He was employed with Williamson County Highway Department with 27 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. He was always full of life and enjoyed being with family and friends. Greg’s laughter and kind spirit will be missed by all. ROLL TIDE!!!

Preceded in death by parents, Dorris Wayne and Mary Claudine Beard Caldwell. Survived by: sisters, Lynn (Phillip) Sawyer and Dana (Ted) Traffanstedt; nephews Eli and Will Sawyer, Wyatt and Garrett Traffanstedt; aunts, Donna Beard, Tanya Beard, Lillian (Joe) O’Neal and Ela Mai Caldwell.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jerimy Kanaday officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Andy Tywater, Shannon Heithcock, Eli Sawyer, Will Sawyer, Troy Maupin, Brandon Wright, Phillip Sawyer and Jeremy Gossett. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Williamson County Highway Department, Card Playing Buddies, Kenny Heithcock, Lonnie Hazelwood, Ashley Frierson and Becky Caldwell. Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209. Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email