Gregory “Greg” Alan Settles, age 71 (26,004 days) of Nolensville, TN passed away May 29, 2026. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Don & Virginia Settles. Greg was a very intelligent individual, known for his love of numbers and math. He was the valedictorian of his class at Baylor School in Chattanooga. Greg was a Morehead Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his bachelor’s degree. After graduation, Greg began working as a computer programmer for Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company. Later in his career he became a math tutor, educating students at Volunteer State, Nashville State, and Columbia State community colleges. Greg was a faithful member of Parish Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed spending time with the kids of the church and impressively remembered each one of the children’s birthdays. He and his wife Helen enjoyed traveling the country together on road trips near and far, visiting 48 of the 50 states over the years.

Greg is survived by his wife of 44 years, Helen Settles; sister, Sue Settles; brother, Mark (Becky) Settles; nephews, Adam (Blair) Settles and Tyler (Chelsey) Settles; great nephews & nieces, Murphy, Amory, Eleanor & Les; and many other loving family members.

Visitation will be held 5-7PM Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Parish Presbyterian Church, 4156 Clovercroft Rd., Franklin, TN 37067. Jamie Crampton, George Grant and Brian Phillips will officiate. Graveside service will be held 1:00PM (EDT) Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Chattanooga Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Parish Presbyterian Church Chalmers Fund for children’s Christian education. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.