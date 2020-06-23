



Gregory Burr Bennett, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed-away June 20. 2020. He was the owner and operator of Greg Bennett Company. He was also a musician, guitar designer and involved with music marketing and sales.

Preceded in death by, his father, Walter Burr Bennett, Jr. Survived by; his mother, Marie Hollfelder Bennett, his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon O’Melia Bennett; son, Patrick Ian (Robin) Bennett; daughter, Allison (Daniel) Scurr; sister, Susan (Mark) Leader; and grandchildren, Ethan Daniel and Olivia Hart Scurr.

