Gregory Alan Wheaton, age 78, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Born on July 18, 1947, in Muskegon, Michigan, Greg was the beloved son of the late John Kendal Wheaton and Dorothy Marie Adamson Wheaton. From an early age, Greg possessed a deep curiosity about the world, a curiosity that never left him and shaped a life defined by learning, exploration, and quiet excellence.

Greg held education in the highest regard. He earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Iowa and went on to build a distinguished career in agriculture and chemical sciences with Arkema. His work took him across borders and cultures, including a period of time living and working in France, where he learned to speak French and developed a lifelong appreciation for global perspectives.

As a young man, Greg proudly served his country after being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was stationed in Thailand throughout his service and earned several awards and decorations, reflecting his dedication and character.

Outside of his professional life, Greg was a man of many passions. He was an avid reader with a particular love for science fiction, a golfer and fisherman who enjoyed the calm of the outdoors, and a skilled woodworker who crafted beautiful furniture and cabinetry by hand. His creativity and patience showed in everything he built.

Greg was also known among family and friends as something of a gourmet. A talented cook and lover of growing fresh vegetables and herbs, he found great joy in preparing meals, especially when cooking alongside his wife, Stephanie. Whether in the kitchen, traveling, or simply spending time together, Greg and Stephanie truly thrived in one another’s company.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Stephanie Wheaton; his brother, Roger (Rebecca) Wheaton; his sister, Jonelle Wheaton; his foster sister, Crystal (Jeffrey) Nelson; his nephews, Eric and Patrick Wheaton; and other extended family members who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his niece, Tammy Wheaton.

Greg will be remembered for his intellect, his craftsmanship, his service, and most of all, for the quiet warmth he brought to the lives of those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.

