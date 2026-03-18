Gregory A. Olex, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida, died at home on March 15, 2026. Greg was born on February 17, 1946, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Joseph M. Olex and Mary Worek Olex. He grew up in Trenton and attended Notre Dame High School and then attended the General Motors Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Greg spent 30 years with General Motors, serving as a Personnel Director at locations across the country, including helping to open the GM Saturn plant in Franklin, Tennessee. He was outspoken and principled, always willing to fight for people—even when it meant ruffling feathers or making himself unpopular. That was simply who he was.

He retired at 48 but never really stopped working. Over the next two decades, Greg tried just about everything selling real estate, medical insurance, and cars; working at a grocery store; serving as a security guard, hotel night manager, selling bait at a bait store, short-order cook, and even delivering pizzas. He stayed curious, kept learning, and, when something no longer interested him, moved on without hesitation.

Outside of work, Greg found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved playing cards—any game you would want and he won most of the time! He enjoyed fishing, playing and watching golf, cooking and grilling, and a good night at the poker table. He had a fondness for donuts, pork roll, Southern Comfort Manhattans, and the music of Il Divo. And he could never pass a casino without stopping in to ‘say hello.’

Greg will be remembered for volunteering in all of the communities he lived in (and there were many). He was generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. He also was known for speaking his mind, his sharp wit, his teasing humor, and the spark he brought into every room. Above all, he will be remembered for his deep love for his wife, Linda.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Grimm Olex; his daughters, Tracy Karban (Jim) and Christina Olex (Kristen Bakalar); his grandchildren, Josh, Madeline, and Hailey Karban and Erika Stake; his siblings, Joan Rouze (Bob) and Drew Olex (Kathy); and his step-sons, Brian and Brad Stake (Jan).

At Greg’s request, there will be no formal service. If you’d like to honor him, raise a glass, place a bet, or deal a hand of cards in his memory.

Linda would like to thank the oncology and hospice caregivers for their compassion and support. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Oak Ridge Funeral Care – Winter Haven.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email