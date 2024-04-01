OBITUARY: Grant Stephan Glewwe

Grant Stephan Glewwe, of Brentwood, TN passed away at home on Friday, March 22, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Grant was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, and raised in Richardson, TX.

He wrestled and played football at JJ Pearce High School in Dallas, TX. In 1987 he came to Nashville to study at and play football for Vanderbilt University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1992. He chose to stay in Nashville, where he met his wife, Sandra Leigh (Holmes).

Grant had a 25-year career as a software engineer at Aspect Communications, formerly known as TCS Management. During his time at TCS, he started a “Wednesday lunch” tradition of fellowship with his colleagues that lasted for some time. He loved sharing and exploring foods, and he enjoyed caring for people by cooking and entertaining. After leaving Aspect, Grant worked briefly at Animax Designs, and finished his career at Aristocrat Technologies.

Grant and Sandra were married in June, 2001, and have two children, Megan Elizabeth, 18, and Michael Grant, 17. Grant was much beloved by friends, family, and coworkers, and was an especially wonderful husband and father. He was an enthusiastic, graceful dancer who was a dance instructor in the Society for Creative Anachronism and later earned a preliminary teacher certificate in Scottish Country Dancing. Grant joyfully participated in several father/daughter recitals at Amazing Grace Dance School.

Grant had a happy childhood filled with memories of Six Flags Amusement Park near Dallas, and he enjoyed Nashville’s Opryland until it closed. As an adult, he loved Disney and made sure his children got as many opportunities to visit Disney as possible. His vivacious participation in the magic of Disney included rope drops, favorite rides, matching t-shirts, parades, dancing in the streets, silly souvenirs and photo memories that will last us a lifetime.

Grant was an avid gamer; he started playing D&D as a young child and loved board games and strategy games his entire life. He delighted in learning new games and relished the idea of teaching them to others.

In his community, Grant helped teach Sunday School at Church of the Good Shepherd for several years, and he was a regular innkeeper for Room in the Inn. Because he loved his time as a Boy Scout in his youth, he wanted the same camping, canoeing, and other activities for his own children. As Michael came of age, Grant was an active participant in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, including taking on the titles of Cubmaster of Lipscomb Pack 136 and Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 86. Additionally, he supported his daughter’s Girl Scout troop with travels and volunteering.

He was a charismatic, compassionate, energetic and patient teacher, and people loved learning from him. Grant brought his adventurous spirit into his everyday life and encouraged others to join him. He was not afraid to be silly and enjoyed making people laugh.

Grant was preceded in death by his mother, Leta Elaine (Blood).

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Leigh (Holmes); his children, Megan Elizabeth and Michael Grant; his father, Howard Louis Glewwe; his brother Greg (Diane) Glewwe; his nieces and nephews, Ceridwen Pietras, Caitlyn Porterfield, Gareth (Hannah) Glewwe, and Eli Childress; and his sisters-in-law, Amy Holmes McClung (Daniel), Abby Holmes, and Tobi Holmes Childress (Jake).

The Glewwe family wishes to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center for all the care and effort they put into keeping Grant as healthy as possible for as long as possible. We also thank Alive Hospice for the comfort and care as we honored Grant’s wish to die at home.

Further, we are grateful for the massive efforts and love from our village; we thank those who prayed, visited, loved, hugged, texted, cooked, shopped, cleaned (both house and yard), repaired our driveway, and so much more.

Grant’s Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd, Brentwood, on Saturday, April 13, at 11 am, with visitation with the family starting at 10 am. Grant will be interred at the Columbarium at Good Shepherd. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of Flowers, Grant wished that a fund be established for his children’s educations. That fund is at Truist Bank and is under Sandra’s name. Funds are transferred to the account via Zelle – the accompanying QR or Sandra’s phone number can be used for donations

