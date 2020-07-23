



Grant Rhodes Huffines Solomon, age 18 of Franklin, TN went to be with God on July 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident. Grant was a rising senior at Grace Christian Academy, where he’s been a student since third grade.

Grant walked boldly for Jesus. His smile lit up every room he entered. Grant was known for being a fiercely competitive athlete, an engaged scholar, and a true friend to everyone he encountered. With a strong sense of family, he took extra care of his little sister and mom.

Preceded in death by grandfather, James Lawrence Rhodes.

Survived by: father, Aaron Lawrence Solomon; mother, Dr. Angelia Lee Huffines Solomon; sister, Gracie Rhodes Solomon; grandparents, Linda Scott and Thomas Lee Solomon, Danny Joe and Jennie Dycus Huffines; aunts and uncles, Julie O’Connor, Brendan O’Connor, Tara Solomon James, Tim James, Courtney Conry Berlyak and Nick Berlyak; cousins, Jackson Ryan O’Connor, Tia Madison James, Tessa Rhea James and Gavin Alexandra Berlyak; girlfriend and best friend, Hannah Patricia Johnson; best friend of 9 years, Wynn Douglass Hicks; a huge “band of brothers,” many impactful coaches, scores of beloved teammates, respected competitors, and an immense host of true friends from all walks of life.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 and visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday evening at Grace Chapel Church, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064. Steve Berger and Mark Bright will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, friends have set up the Grant Solomon Memorial Fund, for the benefit of Gracie Solomon—honoring Grant’s deep love and devotion to his little sister. Contributions can be made by visiting any First Bank location, calling 615-435-2460, or by mailing checks to: 510 Columbia Avenue Suite 106, Franklin, TN 37064 WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



