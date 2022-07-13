OBITUARY: Grady Walker Gaskill

Grady Walker Gaskill, age 86 of Franklin, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, July 11, 2022.

He was born on October 7, 1935 to the late Coleman & Evelyn (Truett) Gaskill.

Grady is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Gaskill; brothers William Thomas Gaskill and Billie Joe Gaskill.

He is lovingly remembered by James (Shelly) Luckett and granddaughters Emily and Abigail Luckett.

Grady was a proud U.S. Army veteran with three tours to Vietnam and twenty years of service. He finished his career with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

He is remembered by all who knew him for his kindness and generosity. Grady was fondly known as Poppy or G-Man.

Grady was a devoted husband, step-dad and step-grand-dad. He loved spending time with family and friends and especially cherished time spent with his granddaughters. He was loved by many in the community.

During his final years, Grady dedicated his life to caring for his ailing wife Alice. There was never a more devoted and loving man.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at CARIS Healthcare and Symphony Memory Center in Franklin for their excellent care of Grady during his final year of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to CARIS Healthcare (Brentwood), Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or a charity of one’s choice.

Services will be conducted on Thursday, July 14th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

