OBITUARY: Grady Bee Fletcher

Grady Bee Fletcher, 85, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021 while surrounded by family.

Grady was born in Humphreys County on December 3, 1935. He attended school in Pegram before moving to Nashville to work in the shoe business at Feigenbaum Shoes. Over the next 62 years, he worked for McClures, Karl’s Shoes, Harveys Department Store, and Jensen Shoes and opened his own Fletcher’s Comfort Shoes Inc. in Franklin in 1998. Grady delighted in helping others with perfectly fitting shoes and custom-made orthotics. He saved hundreds of letters from customers personally thanking him for how much better they felt with shoes that fit comfortably. “If the shoe doesn’t fit, you didn’t see Grady Fletcher” was his motto.

Grady is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joyce Gail Fletcher, daughter Carol Fletcher (Bryan Claytor), son Brady Fletcher, stepson Bruce Yarborough, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyman and Ruby Fletcher, brother Willie Fletcher, sister, Robbie Pilkin, and son, Anthony Lenn Fletcher.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 1 and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rusty Trotter of Grassland Heights Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn at 660 Thompson Lane in Nashville at 2:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be friends and family.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to Alive Hospice, or the charity of your choice.

The family of Grady Fletcher wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Alive Hospice for their loving care of Grady (and of us) over the last few months.