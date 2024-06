Graciela Jagielski, age 64, wife of Brian Jagielski, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

