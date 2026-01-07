OBITUARY: Gracey Kayla Hope Adams

Gracey Kayla Hope Adams, born on October 5, 2000, in Pomona, California, departed this life on January 3, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Gracey was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, and aunt who will be remembered for her radiant spirit and uplifting presence.

Gracey was known as a ray of sunshine, always smiling and joking, and had a unique ability to make those around her feel valued and important. Her love for singing, playing guitar, and photography showcased her artistic talents and deep appreciation for life’s beauty. As a devoted member of Victory Church, she embraced her faith wholeheartedly, finding joy and purpose in her connection to the Lord.

Gracey is survived by her loving family: her father Jason (Amy) Adams, her mother Amy (Chip) McClure, and her siblings Levi (Amanda) Adams, Greyson (Jaycie Massey) Adams, and Kathryn Adams. Also mourning Gracey’s passing are her beloved grandparents Louie and Olivia Adams and Cynthia Setser, along with her cherished nieces and nephews, Standson Adams, Lilly Pearl Adams, Jessie Isaiah Adams, and Bradlee and Ryan Adams.

Her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched with her kindness and light.

Visitation services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN, on January 8, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on January 9 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. A funeral service will follow on January 9, 2026, at 11:00 AM, concluding with Burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 12:00 PM.

The family invites all who knew and loved Gracey to join them in honoring her vibrant spirit and to offer their condolences during this time of remembrance and reflection.

Source – Williamson Memorial

