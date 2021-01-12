OBITUARY: Gordon “Rick” Norman

Gordon “Rick” Norman – Age 70 of Nolensville, TN. January 4, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Gordon Norman and Vauneta Norman; and brother, Jerry Norman.

Rick proudly served in the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam alongside his brother-in-law, Ron Warbritton. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Rick had a nickname for everyone; he loved to laugh and come back at you with a witty reply. He was a loving husband, father, “Da”, brother, uncle and friend and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Survived by wife, Yvonne Norman; daughters, Christy (Dustin) Serpas and Courtney (Kurt) Kessler; grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella Serpas and Aubree Kessler; sister, Brenda (Steve) Foster; and sister-in-law, Judy Norman.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Charlie Appleton, Dustin Serpas and Anthony Harb. Burial at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to TWRA (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency), 5107 Edmondson Pike, Ellington Agriculture Center, Nashville, TN 37211 or the NRA (National Rifle Association), 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.