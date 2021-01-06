OBITUARY: Gordon Jackson

Gordon Jackson, age 92, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Traditions of Spring Hill.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 6th at 3:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday from 2:00pm unit the 3:00pm service at the funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed for anyone who cannot attend. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gordon was born December 24, 1928 in Davidson County and was the son of the late William Jackson and the late Sara Elizabeth Collins Jackson. He was self employed as a tool man. Willie enjoyed watching football, Nascar, and traveling around from state to state pulling a camper. Most of all, he loved going on the houseboat with his wife.

He is survived by his sons: Gordon Jackson, Jr. of IN and Thomas “TJ” (Teresa) Jackson of Spring Hill; brother: Wayne Jackson of Columbia; brother in law: Sam (Mary) Deason, Jr. of Nashville; sister in law: Martha Deason of Franklin; grandchildren: Jennifer (David) York, William Brandon (Stacey) Jackson, Melissa (John) Myers, and Victoria Jackson; great grandchildren: Lauren York, Ryan Jackson, Rhiannon Jackson, Will Jackson, Cooper Jackson, Colton Myers, Weston Myers, and Trey Williams; and granddaughter in law: Tanya Jackson.

Along with his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his wonderful wife on June 25, 2020 of 69 years: Margaret Rose Jackson; grandson: Thomas Nathan Jackson; brother in laws: Johnny Deason and Jimmy Deason; sister in laws: Betty Deason and Brenda Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Jackson, Will Jackson, David York, John Myers, Justin Jackson, and David Deason. Honorary pallbearer will be Cooper Jackson.