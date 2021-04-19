OBITUARY: Goffredo Antonio Mameli

Goffredo Mameli, 83, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on Friday, April 16 in Nashville.

Goffredo was born in Bono, Sardinia, Italy, to Antonio and Michelina Mameli on March 24, 1938. He was married to Daria Ranieri and worked as a hairdresser for over sixty years. Goffredo loved being around family and friends (which typically included a wonderful meal), catching a game of Italian soccer, watching Westerns, or playing cards. He was an avid reader and took a special interest in studying U.S. and European history.

Goffredo is preceded in death by his sisters Salvatorica Farina and Augusta Cossu.

Goffredo is survived by his wife Daria, daughters Julie DiStefano (Saverio), Michela Prestia (Jody), sister Carmella Murrutzu (Antonio Guiseppe), and grandsons Domenic DiStefano and Massimo DiStefano.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 20, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, with Rob Johnson, pastor of Servants Heart Worship Center officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Saverio DiStefano, Jody Prestia, Antonello Murrutzu, Domenic DiStefano, Massimo DiStefano, and Craig Sanford.

We, Goffredo’s family wish to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and caregivers of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Encompass Health, and All Heart Home Health. We would also like to thank family, friends, and church family for all the incredible support through prayer.