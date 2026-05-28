Gloria Pewitt, age 64 of Franklin, TN passed away on Monday, May 18,2026. She was born in Franklin, TN on August 5, 1961, to Beverly and Joyce Waddey.

Gloria was an avid lover of most sporting events. A passion matched only by her love of animals and the love, care, and concern she always showed her friends and family. Gloria is survived by her beloved children: Casey (38) (Hayley), Jacob (30) and Scott (42) (Jessica) and Grandchildren Emberly and Riley. As well as many other grateful family and friends who will love and miss her for all of their days.

A memorial service will be held for her at Walker Baptist Church, located at 1350 West Main St in Franklin, TN on Saturday, May 30, 2026, Visitation will begin at 2pm with the memorial service beginning at 4pm. The family thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 | www.stephensfs.com

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This obituary was published by Stephens Funeral Home & Cremation Services.