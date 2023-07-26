OBITUARY: Gloria Kay McClellan

Gloria Kay McClellan, age 71 of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

She was born in Columbia, TN to the late Leon & Maude Parks.

Kay was a member of Heritage Church of Christ. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University where she was awarded the Freshman & Senior Chemistry Award.

Kay taught school for Franklin Special School District, Columbia State Community College and Christ Presbyterian Academy. She loved working with students, and she enjoyed sports, reading and walking.

Kay is survived by her husband of 50 years, George McClellan of Franklin, TN; sons, Chad (Holly) McClellan of Franklin, TN and Michael (Kathleen) McClellan of Franklin, TN; brother, David Parks of Columbia, TN; sister, Gayle Parks of Dalton, GA; grandchildren, Jane Ann, Jack, Jamison, Cece & Charlotte McClellan; many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Heritage Church of Christ. Chad Hedgepath will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday, July 31st at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Heritage Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ or to the World Christian Broadcasting Network.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

