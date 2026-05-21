Gloria Jean Hodges, born August 31, 1948 in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away at home on May 19, 2026.

She was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Cothron.

Gloria and Dan were married on August 30, 1969 in Nashville after attending high school and college together. Following a brief career in the U.S. Army, they returned to Nashville and both joined the FBI in 1971. Gloria worked at the Main Justice Building and treasured her more than 30 years as an FBI spouse, along with the many friendships that came with it.

Over the course of her career, Gloria taught office management at Columbia State Community College and also worked in office management at Vanderbilt University.

A woman of faith, Gloria worshipped at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ and, most recently, at the Church at Station Hill. She also had a love of painting.

Most of all, Gloria loved her family — her three sons and seven grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Dan G. Hodges; her sons, Dan Hodges, Jr. (Susan), Raymond E. Hodges (Rhonda), and Timothy A. Hodges (Becca); her brother, Chris Cothron (Linda); her uncles, Donnie Sullivan (Linda) and Mike Sullivan (Linda); her aunt, Phyllis Sweat. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Josie, Lillian, Dan Galen III (Michaela), Shelby, Ray Jr., Tyler, and Chase.

Visitation will be Saturday May 30, 2026 from 10:00AM until Celebration of life service at 12:00.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.