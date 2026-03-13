Gloria Jean Boerman of Brentwood, TN passed away on March 11, 2026, in hospice.

Gloria was born on June 20, 1942, in Zeeland MI to Jay and Charlotte Van Dam. She graduated from Zeeland High School and went on to a career as a bookkeeper.

Gloria worked for many years with different companies but finally retired from her career with Sherwin Williams. She was known as a caring and loving person. She spent a lot of her time taking care of elderly family and friends as well as being an avid card player. She attended Second Reformed Church where she volunteered often over the years. Gloria lived in Zeeland most of her life until she moved to Brentwood, TN in 2018 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her two sons Steven and wife Melissa, and Christopher and wife Helen, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Jay and Charlotte.

A private memorial will be held for immediate family. Gloria will be laid to rest in the Bentheim Cemetery with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Reformed Church.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Yntema Funeral Home.

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