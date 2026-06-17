Gloria Faye Mackay, 89 years of age, passed away June 15, 2026.

She was born May 13, 1937, in Fairview, TN, to the late Otha Washington and Addie Lena (Harding) Cooper. She had a competitive side enjoying playing cards and BINGO, and she also enjoyed the thrill of Gambling. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Gloria loved her family as she will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a special Thank you to Aveanna Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care that was given.

In addition to her parents, she was widowed by Kenneth R. Freemon, Sr. and Donald Mackay; she was also preceded by several brothers, sisters and one grandson. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth R. (Lucrecia) Freemon, Jr., Keith R. (Donna) Freemon; and Kevin R. Freemon, Sr.; grandchildren, Kelly (Matt) Richter, Robin Freemon, Christen Bissinger, Krystal (Damon) Reasonover, Kevin (Samantha) Freemon, Jr., Kyle Freemon; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Richter, Brianna (Josh) Hargrove, Steven Reasonover, Katelyn Reasonover, Logan Fink, Austin Bissinger, Bentley Bissenger; great-great-granddaughter, Freya Freemon; step-grandchildren, Noah (Anna) Anderson and Jonah Anderson; and step-great-grandchild, James Bain; and brother, Stanley (Delores) Cooper.

A Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Hudgins Cemetery in Fairview, TN at 11:00 A.M.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

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This obituary was published by Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Dickson Chapel.