OBITUARY: Gloria Ann Witte

Our beloved Gloria Ann Witte, age 87, a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, went home to the heavenly’s on September 15, 2022.

She was a “storyteller” and a “light” to everyone that crossed her path.

She is reunited with her son, Brett, age 2, whom has been held in the loving arms of Jesus since 1958.

She is survived by beloved husband, Earl Witte, daughters, Linda Pintor (Joe), Deborah Pagels (Alan), Tami Powers (Michael), Collyn Groose (Jeff), sons, Brock Witte (Evie), Rand Witte (Renee), grandchildren, Amy Vance (Mike), Jessica Anderson (Matt), Katie Grant, Christa Hughes, Amber Kline (Todd), Matthew Groose (Molly), Eric Pagels (Mary Katherine), Brett Klug (Ashley) Jonathan Klug (Grace), Ryan Witte (Heather), Elizabeth Tranberg (Garin), David Klug, Chris Castaneda (Tatiana), Ariel Buendia (Lucas), great-grandchildren, Jake, Cooper, Maleena, Jasmine, Isabella, Elliott, Carleigh, Clayton, Brayden, Macy, Clara, Arthur, Henry, William, Ava, Baye, Jaxon, Isla, Rowdy, Chloe, Blake, Landon, Emmalyn, Oliver, and Abriel.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. A dessert reception will be followed after the service.

All memorials will be donated to the Pregnancy Center of Middle Tennessee – Spring Hill, or charity of your choice.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/