OBITUARY: Glenna Ruth Williams

Glenna Ruth Williams age 93 of College Grove, TN passed away peacefully January 7, 2021.
Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Baxter Williams; son, Charles “Dickey” Williams; daughter, Suzanne Pratt; brother, Charles Nelson and sister, Margaret Nelson. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Candy) Williams and Scott (Kay) Williams; daughter, Patti Knox; grandchildren, Brad, Gauge, Scarlett, Alex and Tom Williams, Jana (Dustin) Howell, Brianna (Josh) McMullan, Brandon Mulligan, Mary Margaret, Emily and Stevie McClain, Chris Knox, Meagan and Elizabeth Pratt; great grandchildren, James, Gracie, Brayden, Philip, Jordon, Michael, Keisha, Leah and Elizabeth.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 6-8:00PM Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com