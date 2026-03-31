Glenn Y. Cornett, 90, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in 1935 on a small farm in London, Kentucky, Glenn was the next to youngest of 11. He lived a simple life throughout his youth. One of his early memories was riding to school on the back of his teacher’s horse. Though life in rural Kentucky was often hard, he and his siblings didn’t let meager circumstances hold them back. They all graduated from high school and six of the seven brothers joined the military, which took them far from their Kentucky home.

Glenn’s interest in aviation led him to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country for more than 20 years. One of his first assignments was to a small radar site in Joelton, Tennessee, where he met and married Nicki Elam. Together for almost 67 years, they raised three children.

Throughout his life, Glenn was an accomplished athlete. He played basketball in high school and continued playing in leagues during his Air Force career. He also took up fast-pitch softball, pitching a 9-0 season for his unit one season. Eventually, he became an avid golfer, playing regularly into his 80s.

The military kept Glenn and his family crisscrossing the country until he retired to Clarksville, Tennessee in 1974. There, he began a second career with the U.S. Postal service, and he and his family became active members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In 2013, Glenn and Nicki moved to Franklin to be closer to their kids.

Glenn was first and foremost a family man. He never walked away from responsibility and was a stable presence whose feathers you couldn’t ruffle if you hit him with a brick. He loved hearing about family members’ lives and sharing their news and accomplishments with others. He played a major supporting role in the lives of his grandsons, teaching them how to fish, cheering for them at ball games, and just being present for milestones, big and small.

Since his extended family was scattered across the country, Glenn didn’t see them often, but he was diligent about keeping in touch. Far-flung relatives described Glenn as the glue that kept them connected to him and to each other.

A born storyteller, Glenn relished writing about his childhood memories, his philosophies, and his many international trips. After becoming empty nesters, he and Nicki visited Great Britain and Canada with their sons, and traveled with Road Scholars to Mexico, Peru, Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Nicki, his children, Melany (Steve), Mitch (Denise) and Chris (Debbie); and his grandsons, Chandler (Bri) and Dylan. A celebration of life gathering will be held for Glenn on Saturday, April 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Rd., Franklin, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Homes for Our Troops.

Glenn’s easy-going presence, kindness and humor will be sorely missed. As one friend put it, “Glenn gave more to the world than he expected in return.”

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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