OBITUARY: Glenn Thomas Welch Sr.

Glenn Thomas Welch, Sr. peacefully passed away on April 9, 2024 at 96 years old.

He was born December 19th, 1927 to the late Ercy N. Jack Welch and the late Ruth Jean Welch.

Survived by wife of 75 years, Georgia Hall Welch; brother, Jack Welch of Knoxville; children, Glenn Thomas Welch Jr., Cynthia Hall Welch, Susan Welch (Michael) Henney and Sylvia Welch Evans (Barney); six grandchildren, Shea Patrick Henney, Kevin Hall Henney, Georgia Evans Van, Rachel Evans Ingols, Logan Ayn Berlinsky and Gaelan Alexandra Berlinsky; and five great-grandchildren.

Glenn grew up in the Green Hills area of Nashville and graduated from Hillsboro High School. He enlisted in the Navy after high school and was based out of San Diego serving on a PT boat and a submarine as an engineer. At the end of WWII, Glenn returned to Nashville to attend Vanderbilt University.

After meeting the lovely Georgia, he left the University to work for McKesson & Robbins as a pharmaceutical salesman for 15 years. After leaving McKesson, Glenn found his dream job with Merrill Lynch where he thrived as an account executive and eventually became a vice president. He reluctantly retired at the age of 70.

After retirement, Glenn took up trap shooting winning many awards. He was a member of the Nashville Gun Club and the Okoboji Indians, a shooting group formed in 1898, his name was Chief Ticker Tape. Glenn, being a true extrovert, lived life full of energy and at a non-stop pace. He enjoyed his farm in Williamson County and loved having his family gather there. We knew where to find him every weekend and I was usually on his tractor.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/