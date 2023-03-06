OBITUARY: Glenn ‘Russ’ Morris Jr.

Glenn “Russ” Morris, Jr., age 81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

He was born in McKees Rocks, PA to the late Glenn Morris, Sr and Catherine Morris.

Glenn is also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Morris.

Survived by his loving wife, Joann Morris; sons, Mike Morris wife Renee Overland, Dan Morris wife Amy Morris; brother, Robert Morris; sister, Sandra Morris, and grandson Austin Morris.

The family will gather in his honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his memory to Phantom Regiment, https://regiment.org/support/donate/.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

