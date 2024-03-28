OBITUARY: Glenn Harvey

Glenn Harvey, age 88 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Preceded in death by wife, Lucille Harvey; children, Gerry Harvey, Randyl Harvey and Timothy Harvey; and sister, Carol Thompson.

Survived by daughters, Melinda Dillon and Kimberly Smith; son, Gerald (Judi) Harvey; grandchildren, Greg Harvey, Shaena Harvey, Elyse Harvey, Chance Dillon, Jesse Harvey, Danny Harvey, Rachel Harvey, Chelsea Votow, Calvin Harvey, Jennie Wallace and Tone Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Dison.

Glenn Loved the Lord, and his family. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and a sign painter for most of his working years. He loved art, he loved to draw. The one thing he loved more than anything else was bowling. He bowled two or three times a week for over 60 years. If you ever needed to find him, he could be found in his garage, or at the bowling alley.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/