OBITUARY: Glenn Brown

Mr. Glenn Brown, age 80 of Spring Hill, passed away on January 31, 2022, at his residence.

He was a native of Williamson County and the son of the late Joe Brown and Tivie Johnson Brown.

Glenn was retired as a boot maker with Durango Boots and loved all things western. He was a cowboy at heart and enjoyed riding horses in his younger years. His greatest joy was running his grandchildren around the yard on the lawnmower.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death just 5 days earlier by his wife of 52 years: Sandra Mai Brown; a son: Joshua Brown; brothers: Dorris Brown and Chuck Brown; and sisters: Mary Ann Poteete and Thelma Smithson.

He is survived by his son: Joey (Kelly) Brown of Spring Hill; daughter: Teva (Barbara) Brown of Lewisburg; 4 grandchildren: Daniel (Robin) Brown of Chapel Hill, Matt Brown of Chapel Hill, Hannah (Gage) Angiano of Spring Hill and Grayson Brown of Spring Hill; and 4 great-grandchildren: Annabelle Brown, Makenna Brown, Joseph Brown and Myiah Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Jim Taylor. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.