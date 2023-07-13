OBITUARY: Glenn Albert Visbeen

Glenn Albert Visbeen didn’t just live life—he embraced it as a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Glenn passed away on July 7, 2023, at 70, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was home in Franklin, TN, surrounded by loved ones.

Glenn was born to Albert and Janet Visbeen on Jan. 17, 1953, in Paterson, NJ, the second of five children.

He met his dear wife, Yvonne, in 1976 and they were married on September 2, 1978. They spent the first 6 years of their marriage at Michigan State University, where Glenn received a Master’s in Social Work and Business Administration. After graduation, the couple moved to North Carolina but remained passionate Spartans for life!

Glenn and Yvonne became parents to three children: Grant, Adam, and Alyssa. Glenn loved his Savior, his wife and family, friends and hobbies, in that order.

He loved being in God’s creation and sharing his passion for many outdoor activities with his children, whether it be hiking in the woods, shooting, camping, skiing or cycling. In addition to being devoted to his family, Glenn was an avid hunter, fisherman, skier, and cyclist.

Over the last 10 years, he tackled long trips across the U.S. on his motorcycle, covering more than 40,000 miles through 41 states with his son, Adam. Since Glenn’s diagnosis in 2012, Glenn and Yvonne traveled to many corners of the world in search of adventure and the beauty of God’s spectacular creation. Glenn was a big personality—a man of strong convictions, deeply committed to those with whom he shared his life. He could easily laugh with others about his own quirky actions and phrases, affectionately called “Glennisms.” He will be dearly missed by his friends and loved ones.

Glenn’s faith assured him of a heavenly reunion with Jesus, whose presence he now enjoys forever.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his sons, Grant Visbeen (and wife, Katelyn Visbeen) and Adam Visbeen; his daughter, Alyssa Visbeen Bailey (and husband, Preston Tillman Bailey III); his grandchildren, McKinley Glenn Visbeen, Lennon Alexandria Visbeen, Jonah Grant Visbeen, and Aliyah Renae Michelle Bailey; his brothers, David (Cynthia) Visbeen and Wayne Visbeen; and his sisters, Cheryl (Robert) La Fleur and Lisa Lehmann.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held on August 4, 2023, at 11 am at Church of the City in Franklin, TN (828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064). https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations for which Glenn and Yvonne volunteered.

Hope Force International – www.hopeforce.org

One Gen Away – www.onegenaway.com

Franktown – www.franktownopenhearts.com

