OBITUARY: Glenda South Lunn

Glenda South Lunn, 82, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Country Cottages in Lawrenceburg, TN where she had made her home.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted Monday, January 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Kinnard Cemetery on Clara Mathis Road in Spring Hill, TN. The family will visit with friends at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church 4497 Kedron Road Spring Hill, TN 38478. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Glenda was born on October 5, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Opal South and the late Margaret Garner South McGee. She graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1961. On July 3, 1964 she married the love of her life Ronnie Dean Lunn and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2020. Glenda retired from Bell South with over thirty years of service and for several years she was a tour guide at the James K. Polk Ancestral Home in Columbia. She loved playing the piano, genealogy, traveling to Europe, but her greatest joy came from her time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Glenda was a longtime devoted member of Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her son, Gregory Penn Eli Lunn of Rogersville, Alabama; grandchildren, Khandi LeAnne Owens (Nathan), Trenton Curry Penn Lunn, and Carson Gray Eli Lunn; five great grandchildren, Landon Gage Haley, Cohen Nash Eli Lunn, Avett South Owens, Wyatt Axell Penn Lunn, and Colton Wylder Dean Lunn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters Marilyn LaCroix and Carolyn South; brother Michael South.