OBITUARY: Glenda Kay Hartman

Glenda Kay Hartman age 78 of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. Kay was raised in Madison, Tennessee.

She graduated from Madison High School in 1962, where she played basketball. Kay was a devoted mother and grandmother. Watching her grandchildren play sports was the highlight of her life. Kay enjoyed volunteering in her spare time.

Kay was preceded by her parents, E.G and Irene Graves; son, Scott Hartman; daughter, Renee Hartman.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Pam Minutelli, and husband Gino; brothers, Jimmy Graves (Zenith) and Donald Graves (Steve); grandchildren, Julia Smith (Magwan), Nicholas, Sophia and Nathan Minutelli; nieces, Kathy Slate (Joe); nephew, Keith Graves (Michelle).

The funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Noon, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Kay’s memory to M.A.D.D- Mothers Against Drunk Driving or the Brain Injury Association.